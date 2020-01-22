Home

Dorothy Mae (King) Buzzell went home to be with her Savior after a long illness on January 16, 2020. She was born in Grout Township, Gladwin County on September 16, 1934 to the late Elmer King and Myrtie (Linabery) King. She married James Alfred Buzzell on January 30, 1953 at the Gladwin Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Stanley and Edna (Bodnar) Buzzell, Noreen and Mike Vogel, Glenda and Jon Potter; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, James Alfred Buzzell; parents, Elmer and Myrtie King; sister, Marilyn Seaver; and great-grandchild, Madeleine Kraus.
She lived for her Lord and loved teaching little children in Sunday School. She had a great love of music, both singing and playing instruments. Her green thumb was unbelievable when it comes to planting and transplanting all kinds of plants.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Heartland Hospice Care Midland. Envelopes will be available at memorial.
Memorial will be at Grout Township Hall, Gladwin, MI on February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow at the township hall.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 23, 2020
