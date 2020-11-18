Dorothy E. Stiller, 86 of Beaverton, died on the evening of Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Meridian Acres in Sanford. She was born October 24, 1934 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, daughter of the late Loren H. and Eula A. (Jennings) Gaston. Dorothy grew up in Mt. Vernon and graduated from Mt. Vernon High School. In June of 1952, Dorothy married W. Ray Randall and together they had five children. In 1974, she began working for the State of Michigan as a Records Office Supervisor and retired in 1996 after over 20 years of service. In July of 1987, Dorothy married Claude W. Stiller Jr., he preceded her in death October 27, 2020. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Beaverton for over 30 years and served as a Deacon. Family was of the utmost importance to Dorothy and she leaves many behind to mourn her loss.
She is survived by her children, Barbara (Stephen) Anderjack of Camden, SC, Ken Randall of Burton, Tony (Kim) Randall of Whitmore Lake, and Loren (Karen) Randall of West Lafayette, IN; 12 grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia K. Randall Jensen.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association
Greater Michigan Chapter. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.