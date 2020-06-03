Dorothy Genevieve Buzzell, 79, of Beaverton went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born on September 17, 1940 in Midland, Michigan to the late Wilber and Piccola (Hund) Brown. Dorothy married Francis H. Buzzell on June 12, 1960 at the Beaverton Church of God.

She was a lifelong member of the Beaverton Church of God where she served as the treasurer for many years. She was also a long time member of the Women's Christian Temperance Union, Women of the Church of God, and Northern Notes where she played Dulcimer. She attended the Church of God Camp meetings in St. Louis and Charlevoix, Michigan annually. Dorothy also enjoyed being a 4H Leader teaching children how to crochet and taught Sunday school for many years.

She is survived by her spouse, Francis Buzzell; her children, Dianna Brown of Petoskey, Michigan, Dawn (Leonard) Brewer of Beaverton, Michigan, Denise (Dan) Sheppard of Gladwin, Michigan, and Dale (Trisha) Buzzell of Grand Blanc, Michigan; her grandchildren, Melody, Piccola (Joseph), Josiah (Mallie), Leonard Jr., Luke (Alyssa), Beverly (Lavere), Bill (Crystal), Bradley, Chelsea, Brianna; and her great-grandchildren, Liam, Arianna, Kaliah, Garion, Nikki, Logan, Gannon, Jordan, Anastasia, Sophia, Rocky, Deklan, Nathan, Caleb, Tyler, Macy, Charlotte, Elliette; and one great-great-grandchild, Michael; her brothers and sisters, Wilber (Sonny) Brown, Nora (Roger) Dawson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilber and Piccola Brown; sister, Edrie Peters; and brother-in-law, Frank Peters; sister-in-law, Jeannie Brown.

Arrangements are in the care of Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Services will be determined at a later date. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to the Beaverton Church of God.



