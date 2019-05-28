Dorothy Mae Coon, 96, of Harrison awoke in the arms of her Savior on May 21, 2019. At last she joins her loving husband, George R. Coon. Dorothy was born the daughter of the late Charles and Martha Hayward on Dec. 16, 1922. She was united in marriage to George R. on Feb. 23, 1946 in Flint, Michigan with him preceding her in death on July 23, 1970. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother to eight and great-grandmother to 19 with one new great-grand baby on the way. She was a loyal friend, Sunday school teacher, prayer warrior, and so much more. She had a lifelong hope of one day waking up in Heaven as she sought daily to reflect the love of Jesus to her children, Rev. George L. Coon (Linda) of Lindley, New York, Sherry Weldon (Darrell) of Harrison and Mary Eppert (Cliff) of Clare. They were all blessed by her unconditional love, and she will forever be in their hearts and minds. We look forward to the day when we can together see our Saviour face to face.

In accordance with Dorothy's wishes a private service is being held with burial in Highland Cemetery. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Skeels Christian School. Arrangements were entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home Gladwin Chapel. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 29, 2019