Dorothy Marie Cornelius, 101, of Willard, formerly of Alma, MI, passed away Feb. 11, 2019, at the Blossom Healthcare Center, Willard, Ohio. She was born in Dale, Wisconsin, Sept. 28, 1917, to the late Owen and Emma (Schultz) Peterson. She married the true love of her life, Charles Chris (Christy) Cornelius on March 25, 1936. Mrs. Cornelius retired in 1976 from Alma Public Schools where she served as a school secretary.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she belonged to the Ladies Circle. She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Holiday Lakes as well as TOPS. She was also a member of the Music Study Group in Willard, and the North Fairfield Lady Lions. She was an exceptional pianist, organist and enjoyed singing in a variety of choral groups throughout her life. During her life she taught Sunday school, vacation bible school and even directed a youth choir.

She was an outstanding seamstress, sewing many of her own clothes as well as beautiful prom dresses for her daughters. She loved playing bridge, and dancing – especially square dancing which she did for more than 50 years. She and her husband shared a love for adventure and traveled extensively throughout the world. More than anything, Mrs. Cornelius cherished the time she spent with her extended family and especially enjoyed the frequent large family celebrations and gatherings.

Mrs. Cornelius is survived by two daughters, Jean M. (Bill) Kelley of Willard, and Sherrie O. (Jim) Graham of Gladwin, MI; four grandchildren, Jon (Jan) Lindsay of Archbold, OH, Jeff (Leann) Lindsay of Johnstown, OH, Jill (Jeff) Earnhart of Gahanna, OH and Kellee Alexander of Gladwin, MI; as well as eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Chris Cornelius in 2009; daughter, Mary Jo Cornelius; great-granddaughter, Levila; and sister, Evelyn Dobberstein.

Visitation was held 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, prior to the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 S. Myrtle Ave, Willard, Pastor Janet Wittenmyer officiated. Burial took place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Stein Hospice through the Lindsey Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio 44890.