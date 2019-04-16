Dorothy May Brady, 84, of Rhodes, Michigan passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at K & K Assisted Living following a lingering illness. She was born in Bay City on May 29, 1934 to the late James and Clara (Girard) Shorkey. She married Joseph Brady on Jan. 29, 1955 in Bay City, he preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 2005. Dorothy was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, worked for several years at the Estey Market and a Lady of the Moose, Estey Lodge. Her family will cherish the memory of her as a devoted wife, mother and especially a grandmother.

Surviving her are her sons, Joseph J. and Suzie Brady, Michael S. and Chris Brady, and Patrick H. and Ailene Brady; grandsons, Matt and Kelly, Jeff and Ashley, Travis and Erica, Shawn and Melissa, Garret and Hayden; 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death a brother, James Shorkey.

Funeral services were held Thursday, April 11, at 11 a.m. from the Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor Reed Schroer presiding with burial in Billings Township Cemetery, Albright Shores. Family was present at the Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Pinconning Chapel on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. On Thursday Mrs. Brady laid in state at the church from 9 a.m. until time of services. Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hope Lutheran Church or MidMichigan Hospice. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to K & K Assisted Living and Corie from MidMichigan Hospice for the care given to their mom.