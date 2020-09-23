1/1
Dorothy Pagel
Dorothy Pagel, 88, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 20, 2020 with her children surrounding her. She was born in Bay City, Michigan on May 26, 1932 to the late Howard and Mabel (Timlick) DeFever. Dorothy married Earl Pagel on June 4, 1949 in Kentucky; he predeceased her on January 8, 2004. She moved to Gladwin, Michigan with Earl after his retirement in 1992. Dorothy enjoyed going to bingos, casino trips, and bowling with friends but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving Dorothy are her children, Robert Pagel of Gladwin, Larry (Carrie) Pagel of Burt, Ronald (Jamie) Pagel of Burt, Mary Stiverson of Montrose, and Jeffery (Shelly) Pagel of Saginaw; her 22 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; Earl Pagel, her daughter; Jennifer, her son; Edward Pagel. Dorothy is also preceded in death by her mother and father, Mabel and Howard DeFever; and brothers, Rich Roberts, and Herbert DeFever.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will greet friends and family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. She will be laid to rest with her husband Earl in Ridge Cemetery in Gladwin, Michigan. Per COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements are in the care of Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home
135 N. Silverleaf St.
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
