Duane D. Worden
1953 - 2020
Duane D. Worden Jr., 67, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. He was born on April 5, 1953, the son of Duane Sr. and Agnes Lucille Worden in Pontiac. In 1970, he was united in marriage to his life partner, Reva Jones in Roscommon. They shared 50 wonderful years of marriage. Duane was an avid hunter and was always known to be hardworking. He was a natural hustler, Duane was always wheeling and dealing.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Reva of Gladwin; children, Sherry (Gary) Henderson of Lansing, Keith (Angela) Worden of Gladwin, David (Charity) Worden of Higgins Lake, and Shannon Worden of Harrison. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Duane's siblings surviving include, Karen Kozlowski, Patricia (Richard) Lindberg, Bryan (Rhonda) Worden, and Michele Duke.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kathy.
Gravesite services honoring Duane Jr. will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, noon at Butman Township Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Butman Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
