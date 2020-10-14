1/1
Duane Worden Sr.
1933 - 2020
Duane Worden Sr., 86, of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center Midland. He was born on December 13, 1933, the son of Earl and Marie Worden in Pontiac, MI. On February 2nd, 1952, he was united in marriage to his true love, Lucille Taylor. She preceded him in death in 2018. Duane loved the outdoors, spontaneous trips, and living in Alaska. Most of all, his favorite hobby was going to the casino.
His memory will be cherished by his children; son, Duane Jr. (Reva) Worden of Gladwin; daughters, Karen Kozlowski of Gladwin, Patricia (Richard) Lindberg of Gladwin; son, Bryan (Rhonda) Worden also of Gladwin; daughter, Michele Duke of Florida. His children blessed him with 17 beautiful grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death his wife, Lucille Worden; daughter, Cathy Sue Worden; and grandson, Billy Lane.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
