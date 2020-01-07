|
|
Dustral "Dusty" Mansfield passed away surrounded by her loved ones Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Dusty was born on Feb. 23, 1924, the daughter of Archie and Hazel (McIntosh) Fritz in Gladwin. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Joseph Russell in 1942 in Midland. During her lifetime spent in Gladwin. Dusty was an active member at the Free Methodist Church and worked many years as a lab tech for Dr. Grillo.
Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Larry (Becky) Mansfield of Gladwin, Jerry (Janet) Mansfield of Gladwin, Jeffrey Mansfield of Gladwin; daughter, Susan Mansfield (Linda Stodolak) of Gladwin; her 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Hazel Fritz; husband, Joseph Russell; son, Tom Mansfield; daughter, Janice Van Wormer; sister, Treva Crick.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mansfield were conducted by Pastor Phil Hortop on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation was held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the Free Methodist Church Roofing Fund or Mid-Michigan Hospice. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 8, 2020