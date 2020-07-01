Earl Chervus
Earl Chervus, 90, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by his loved ones Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Earl was born the son of Frank and Florence (Stanley) Chervus on February 23, 1930 in Flint, MI. He was united in marriage on December 19, 1964 to his wife Jean in Burton, MI. Earl was a Korean War Veteran, and was a member of the VFW Post 3775, West Branch and belonged to the honor guard for funeral detail. He was employed for Mississippi Valley Structual Steel for 25 years before retiring from Delphi in 1976. After retirement Earl and Jean moved Gladwin.
Earl took training as a fire fighter and was elected to the board and become fire chief and fire dispatcher for many years on the Secord Township Fire Department. He was chairman of committee who raised money for the department including a construction of the building. In the years as fire chief he traveled the roads of Gladwin County and made a map book. This book has been used by police, fire departments, and has been useful for many businesses. Earl was also actively involved in volunteering for hospice of Gladwin. For which he had helped for over 32 years. He was interested in government, was on the board of review, gypsy moth board and designed the Secord Township flag. Earl was very proud of not only being a veteran but all of his volunteer work.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean Chervus of Gladwin; daughter, Cheryl Parmer of Gladwin; one grandchild; and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services with military honors for Mr. Chervus were conducted on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation was held Monday, June 29, 2020, from 1-8 p.m. at the funeral home. He was laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Sisson Funeral Home
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sisson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sisson Funeral Home
135 North Silverleaf Street
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 27, 2020
Earl was a good friend and the go to man for Secord Township. While I was supervisor for the Township for 10 years Earl could be counted on to keep things running no matter which building we were in. His memory of the history of the township was valuable for many issues that came before the Board. He spent many years on the Board of Review and his memory was an asset for rersolving many issues. His dedication to the Fire Department resulted in many improvements to the Fire Hall and the training of the personnel. He will be missed by all.
Patrick Dean
Friend
June 27, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Earl for more than 25 years. A strong man of character and one who also put others before himself. A great friend who touched so many people. God speed my friend.

Gary Hubbard
Flint MI
Gary Hubbard
Friend
