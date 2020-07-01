Earl Chervus

Earl was a good friend and the go to man for Secord Township. While I was supervisor for the Township for 10 years Earl could be counted on to keep things running no matter which building we were in. His memory of the history of the township was valuable for many issues that came before the Board. He spent many years on the Board of Review and his memory was an asset for rersolving many issues. His dedication to the Fire Department resulted in many improvements to the Fire Hall and the training of the personnel. He will be missed by all.

Patrick Dean

Friend