Earl Chervus, 90, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by his loved ones Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Earl was born the son of Frank and Florence (Stanley) Chervus on February 23, 1930 in Flint, MI. He was united in marriage on December 19, 1964 to his wife Jean in Burton, MI. Earl was a Korean War Veteran, and was a member of the VFW Post 3775, West Branch and belonged to the honor guard for funeral detail. He was employed for Mississippi Valley Structual Steel for 25 years before retiring from Delphi in 1976. After retirement Earl and Jean moved Gladwin.
Earl took training as a fire fighter and was elected to the board and become fire chief and fire dispatcher for many years on the Secord Township Fire Department. He was chairman of committee who raised money for the department including a construction of the building. In the years as fire chief he traveled the roads of Gladwin County and made a map book. This book has been used by police, fire departments, and has been useful for many businesses. Earl was also actively involved in volunteering for hospice of Gladwin. For which he had helped for over 32 years. He was interested in government, was on the board of review, gypsy moth board and designed the Secord Township flag. Earl was very proud of not only being a veteran but all of his volunteer work.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean Chervus of Gladwin; daughter, Cheryl Parmer of Gladwin; one grandchild; and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services with military honors for Mr. Chervus were conducted on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation was held Monday, June 29, 2020, from 1-8 p.m. at the funeral home. He was laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.