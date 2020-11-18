1/1
Earl Joseph Christian
1943 - 2020
Earl Joseph Christian was called upon by God to return home on November 14, 2020. He passed away in his home, surrounded by love and family after a long battle with cancer at the age of 77. He was born on May 16, 1943 to Denver and Jennie Christian in Bay City, MI.
Joe lived most of his young life in Bay City, MI before joining and serving in the army and would soon meet and marry the love of his life, Catherine Burrow in 1963. They began their life together and had three amazing children. Joe valued family above all else, but anyone who knew him understood his love for nature and all of God's creatures. He would take long walks with his best friend Larry, a loyal and feisty duck who would follow him wherever he went. He would often feed chipmunks that would come visit him on his porch, tend to the numerous bird feeders and always made sure the deer had a safe place to come and eat. He also valued working hard and retired as a welder from the UA Local 85.
Joe is survived by his wife, Cathy Christian; his sister, Lois Kruger and her husband Jerry; his two sons, Jeff Christian and wife Mallory, Jon Christian and wife Chris; his daughter, Pamela Govitz and husband Brian.  He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jared Govitz and wife Desiree, Zachary Govitz and wife Alex, Colby Christian, Conner Christian, David Christian, Kelly Christian; and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Finn Govitz. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Jennie Christian; sister, Janet Wallaker; and brother, Bill Christian. 
Per Joe's request, the family will have a cremation with no funeral services and will be kept with family. The family will hold a private memorial at a later time. Joe wished that everyone would remember the best times. In lieu of flowers, memorial gift donations in memory of Joe can be made to: The Clare County Veteran's Affairs at 225 E Main Street in Harrison, MI 48625 or the Clare County Animal Shelter at 4040 Hazel Road in Harrison, MI 48625. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
