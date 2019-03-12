Edrie G. Peters, 77, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 peacefully at her home. She was born in Midland on Jan. 11, 1942 to the late Wilbur Sr. "Pete" and Piccola (Hund) Brown. She was a graduate of Beaverton High School Class of 1959. On Aug. 8, 1959 in Beaverton, she married Frank Peters. They were blessed with four children, Cindy Starr, Brian Peters and Patrick and Angella Peters, all of Gladwin; seven grandchildren; two step-grandsons; and a very precious great-granddaughter. Others surviving are sisters, Dorothy and Francis Buzzell of Beaverton, Nora and Roger Dowson of Boyne Falls; and a brother, Wilbur Brown Jr. of Lake City, FL; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Peters; a daughter, Lauree Peters; sister-in-law, Jennie Brown; and a son-in-law, Rick Starr.

Edrie was an avid bowler for over 50 years. She was a member of the Gladwin-Beaverton Bowling Hall of Fame, an active member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 7303, and a Charter member of the Eagles 3292. She also loved doing cross-word puzzles and reading paperback books and knitting.

Funeral services will be held March 13, 2019 at noon from the Sisson Funeral Home with Pastor David Mead presiding, with inurnment in McClure Cemetery at a later date. The family will be present at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the VFW Auxiliary Post 7303 or a . Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 13, 2019