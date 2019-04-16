Edward "Ed" Roy Nettleton, 74, of Gladwin passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center-West Branch, Michigan. Edward was born Oct. 13, 1944 in Gladwin, Michigan, the son of Roy E. and Loudica O. (Gifford) Nettleton. Upon graduating high school, Mr. Nettleton enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. On March 9, 1968 in Pontiac, Michigan, Ed was united in marriage to Ms. Dorothy L. VanKleek.

Edward had resided in Gladwin since 2009, moving back from Ortonville, Michigan. Ed retired from Camp Tamarack of Ortonville after forty-four years of dedicated service as a maintenance supervisor. Ed enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, vegetable gardening, family tubing trips down the Au Sable River and Kayaking down the Cedar River. Ed was known for his homemade noodles and homemade breads.

Surviving Mr. Nettleton is his loving wife of fifty-one years, Mrs. Dorothy L. Nettleton of Gladwin; two daughters, Wanda Nettleton of Roseville, Michigan and Jennifer Smith and husband Gerald of Flint, Michigan; two sons, Edward Nettleton and wife Jen of Mount Morris, Michigan and Gary Nettleton and wife Lisa of Grand Blanc, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Radzoin of Sanford, Michigan and Sally Terry of Harrison; two brothers, Ronald Nettleton of Gladwin and Richard Nettleton also of Gladwin; many nieces, nephews; and his two pet parrots, Missy and Buddy. Mr. Nettleton was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janet Marie Nettleton; one great-granddaughter, Trinity Faith Cooper; one sister, Bonnie Sleeper; and one brother, Douglas Nettleton.

Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Inurnment and military honors will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. To share an online memory or condolence with Ed's family, please visit www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Nettleton are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison, 989-539-7810. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary