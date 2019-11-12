|
|
Eleanor E. Gyvis, 97, of Beaverton, Michigan passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at her home. She was born on Dec. 5, 1921, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Dolinski) Fair in Wyandotte. She married Peter Paul Gyvis on May 25, 1940 in Allen Park. He preceded her in death in 2011 after 71 years of marriage. Eleanor was employed during WWII as a B-52 Engine Head Inspector at Willow Run Airport. She later worked as a sales lady in the Lincoln Park Sears store, which was then the largest Sears store in America. Eleanor was an avid community volunteer and served on the Lincoln Park Recreation Board and for 30 years a volunteer for the Lincoln Park Democratic Club.
After retiring, Eleanor and her husband moved to Edenville in 1973. Eleanor joined the Ladies Auxiliary Post 7303 and was president for two terms in 1982 and 1983. She was the Voice of Democracy and Youth Chairman for five years. Eleanor was also Bingo Chairman for 45 years before she retired from that position at the age of 88.
Eleanor was one of eight children, which all have preceded her in death except one sister, Joyce Heft. Aunt Eleanor and Uncle Pete were an extra set of parents to their Godchildren, and all of their nieces and nephews through all the generations. They welcomed everyone to the lake for fishing, boating, great food, and sleeping quarters. Everyone was always welcomed.
Funeral services took place on Tuesday, Nov, 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Beaverton. Visitation began on Tuesday at 11 a.m. until the time of service. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 Eleanor will again have visitation at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock beginning at 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Arrangements in care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Beaverton. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 13, 2019