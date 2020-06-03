Elenore "Mike" Paxton, 95, of Arvada, Colorado died peacefully on May 22, 2020. She was born in 1925 in Gladwin and lived there for many years. As a child, she acquired her lifetime nickname when helping her brothers in the summer with haying the farm fields. Standing atop the hay wagon, a passerby asked her brothers Luther and Emil Lechner for her name, and they joked that they called her "Mike". It stuck and she was seldom called Elenore thereafter.

Mike worked at the Gladwin Bank after high school. Viola Lennon introduced her to her brother C W "Dub" Paxton at a dance after WWII, and they married six months later on September 7, 1946. They were devoted to each other for 73 years. She raised four children who love her, and journeyed to Georgia in the 1960s, Michigan, Chicago, and St. Louis in the 1970s, and to Arvada, Colorado from the 1980s to present.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, CW, who passed in April 2019; as well as her three brothers, Rudolph, Luther and Emil Lechner; and three sisters, Laura Trapp, Esther Hopson and Leona Adas. She is also preceded in death by her husband's 13 siblings, including his twin brother C D "Dee" Paxton of Genesee, and Doyle Paxton, Viola Lennon, Ruth Fortner and Doris Kigar, all of Gladwin.

Mike is survived by her four children, Brent and Cathy Paxton of Arvada, Colorado, Debra Paxton of Marlborough New Hampshire, Bruce Paxton of Thornton, Colorado, and Jeff Paxton of Normal, Illinois; as well as two grandchildren, Kole and Nancy Paxton of Tempe, Arizona, and Cathleen and Tyler Grady; with great-granddaughter, Elleanna of Bartonville, Illinois. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Lois Lechner and her family of Gladwin and Emilie Paxton of Genesee, Michigan; as well as many nieces and nephews, including Kay Behke and son Bruce of Midland, Michigan, the Patrick and Sue Lennon family of Gladwin, the Larry Boylen family of Gladwin, the Bob and Judy Kareus family of Midland and Dennis and Karen Curtis of Hickory Corners.

We celebrate a very good woman. Kind, compassionate and protective of her family and friends. Sturdy, hard-working, proud German heritage, always positive, always there to do the right thing.

She visited most of America in her travels and always did so with grace and humility. She always took care of her family and neighbors wherever she went. She passed her love on as she moved through life, right to the end with her nurses who cared for her. She was and remains a wonderfully happy sweet soul and is dearly missed.



