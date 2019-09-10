Home

Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Elizabeth A. Cuddie

Elizabeth A. Cuddie Obituary
Elizabeth A. Cuddie, 81, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at The Brook of Gladwin. She was born on Jan. 1, 1938, the daughter of George and Margaret (Coutcher) Wentworth in Clare. On Sept. 5, 1959, she was united in marriage to her true love, Lawrence Cuddie in Clare. She was a homemaker and has lived in Gladwin for most of her life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gladwin.
Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Margaret (Kenneth) Lentner of Houghton Lake, Kevin (Jane) Cuddie of Gladwin, Loretta (Jeffrey) Godby of Colorado Springs, CO, Rita (Donald) Weigner of Bellevue, NE, Teresa (Harry) Lespier of Olathe, KS, and Eric (Janelle) Cuddie of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Clarence (Mary) Wentworth of Clare; sisters-in-law, Mary Wentworth of Clare and Marvella (Joseph) Humbach of Livonia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; parents; granddaughter, Heather; siblings, Albert Wentworth, William Wentworth, Eleanora Hutchinson, John Wentworth and Cecilia Ahlers.
Funeral mass was conducted by Monsignor Francis Koper on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation was held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, with a Rosary Service at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. She will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, pkdcure.org. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 11, 2019
