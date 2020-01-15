|
Elizabeth "Bette" Antle, 97, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020. She was born on Dec. 9, 1922, in Detroit. Elizabeth was employed by the Saginaw Board of Education and Hospice of Saginaw as a health provider for many years before moving to Gladwin (Sugar Springs). She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Gladwin and a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed her family and her many friends. She also looked forward to working in her garden and spending time putting together photo albums containing memories of many fruitful and precious years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Antle; parents, Duncan A. Clara W. MacRae; brother, Roderick D. MacRae; grandchild, Jennifer Borchard in 1999.
Left to cherish her memory are her four beloved children, nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 27 from noon until 3 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Private inurnment will be held at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Michigan Chapter, 1471 E. 12 Mile Rd., Madison Heights, MI. www.hallkokotovich funeralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 16, 2020