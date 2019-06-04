Elizabeth Kraljevich, age 87, of Beaverton, MI went Peacefully to be with her Lord on May 24, 2019, surrounded by her four daughters at Horizon Senior Living in Clare. Elizabeth was born in Detroit, MI on June 18, 1931, the daughter of Robert (Bozo) and Mary (Wagner) Chovich. Enduring the Depression, much of her childhood was living life on a farm and she often said, "I was a farmer's daughter." She learned everything about providing for one's family thru hard work, the love for the land, respect for all animals, and believing and trusting in God.

Elizabeth was a graduate of Gladwin High School. After many years of raising her daughters and enjoying a diverse working career, she moved back to Beaverton for more than 45 years and retired from Saint Gobain in Beaverton as an operator, following a long career at West Branch Tube.

Elizabeth loved life as a mother and homemaker. She felt blessed to become a grandmother and then a great-grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy. She was determined to achieve anything which was evident in her hobbies such as cooking, fishing gardening, quilting, and making things for family and friends. She loved her beloved loyal dogs who now have guided her thru heavens gates. She cherished her friends at Wagarville Methodist Church in Gladwin.

Surviving are her daughters, Susan (Steven) Witer, Patricia (Robert) O'Rourke, JoAnn (Lawrence) Quinn, Linda (James) Thigpen; grandchildren, Jacob (Elizabeth) Witer, Lucas Witer, Colton (Macey) O'Rourke, Michael (Alicia) O'Rourke, and Joshua (Nicole) Thigpen; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Zander, and Kamden. Preceding her in death are her parents; brother, John Chovich; and sister, Eva Sweetland.

At Elizabeth's request cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Those wishing any expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Hospice of Mid-Michigan.

The Horizon Senior Living of Clare, Michigan and Hospice of Mid-Michigan cherished and loved "Miss Elizabeth" as family. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on June 5, 2019