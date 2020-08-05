1/1
Elton Dennis Frye
Elton Dennis Frye, age 71, of Gladwin County, died on Monday, July 6, 2020 with his family. Elton was born February 3, 1949 in Northville, Michigan, the son of Harold and Hazel (Shell) Frye. Elton married Linda Seckman on Valentine's Day, 1975, in Gladwin County.
Elton enjoyed golfing and hunting, instead of mowing the grass. He liked socializing with strangers and making new friends everywhere he went. He loved playing every type of card game. He liked deer camp (that's where he played the cards). Elton will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by sons, Lee Frye, Anthony (Melissa) Frye, and Alex (Amber) Frye); grandchildren, Erica, Luke, James, Aubrey, Makena, Taylor, Morgan, Daisy; brothers, Rodney (Geri) Frye and Greg Frye; sisters, Valois Burns and Vana (Joe) Haley; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by Linda Frye; brother, Marvin Frye; and infant daughter, Kelly Jo.
Elton's family has chosen to remember him privately at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made in Elton's name to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
