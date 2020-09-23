Emma Jean Willford, 88, of Gladwin, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1932, the daughter of Richard and Lucy Asher in Pineville, Kentucky. In 1963 she met the love of her life when Lawrence Willford answered an ad in the lonely hearts club. They were united in marriage on February 4, 1967, torn apart on March 20, 2017, and reunited once again today September 16, 2020. She was a homemaker, loved gardening, and adored her family; especially her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael (Carol) Willford, Donald (Diane) Willford, Robert Willford, Gregory Willford, Lucy (Elmer) Doan all of Gladwin, Rebecca Willford of Harrison, Lisa Willford-Bauder of Coleman; and sister, Faye Aldrich. She was blessed with 19 beautiful grandchildren; and 23 precious great grandchildren plus one due in December. She is preceded in death by her sons, Michael Willford, Donald Willford, Johnny Willford; grandchildren, Jason Willford and Jamie Willford; great-grandchild, Mercer Willford; and siblings, Billy Asher, Larry Asher, and Dorothy Kerr.
Graveside services were conducted on Monday, September 21, 2020, noon at Arthur Twp. Cemetery, Clare County, Michigan.