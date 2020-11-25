1/1
Emmett Johnson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emmett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmett Johnson Jr., 94 years old, of Gladwin passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center–Midland with his family by his side.
He was born on February 5, 1926 in Abbeville, Mississippi. He married Louise Govitz of Beaverton on November 24, 1951. They celebrated 68 years of marriage, almost 69.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Louise Johnson; his children, Emmett (Sandy), Patsy (Trapper), Jean and Joanne; and his granddaughter, Kay; great-granddaughter, Liliana; and soon to be great-grandson, Gunner Emmett Pobocik, who gained his middle name from his grandpa and uncle.
Emmett served for his country and took care of his family making memories and adventure along the way. He always had old stories to tell us grandchildren and loved to watch cartoons with us.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. Services will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved