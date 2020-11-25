Emmett Johnson Jr., 94 years old, of Gladwin passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center–Midland with his family by his side.

He was born on February 5, 1926 in Abbeville, Mississippi. He married Louise Govitz of Beaverton on November 24, 1951. They celebrated 68 years of marriage, almost 69.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Louise Johnson; his children, Emmett (Sandy), Patsy (Trapper), Jean and Joanne; and his granddaughter, Kay; great-granddaughter, Liliana; and soon to be great-grandson, Gunner Emmett Pobocik, who gained his middle name from his grandpa and uncle.

Emmett served for his country and took care of his family making memories and adventure along the way. He always had old stories to tell us grandchildren and loved to watch cartoons with us.

Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. Services will be announced at a later date.

