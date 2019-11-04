|
|
Ester Marie Millerd, 95, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Medilodge of Midland after enduring a long illness. She was born on Feb. 27, 1924 in Washington, Michigan. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, we know she will again be able to watch them from Heaven, cheering them on with Bruce by her side.
Predeceased by her parents, Charles and Stella Tuscany; husband, Bruce Millerd; step-daughter, Nancy Hull; sister, Myrtle Tyler; brothers, Thomas, Floyd, Norman, Earl and Neil Tuscany; brothers-in-law, Milton Arbaugh and James Tyler.
She is survived by sister, Betty Arbaugh; daughter, Donna Fruchey; son-in-law, Bob Fruchey; grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Fruchey, Jarrod Fruchey, Pam Peterson and David Hull. Blessed with great-grandchildren, Graham and Erin Fruchey as well as Chanler and Mitchel Peterson; dear friend, Lynn Fisher; along with many nieces and nephews.
Per Ester's wishes no services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 5, 2019