Esther Mary Hamstra, 3/24/35 – 7/28/2020. Esther Mary Keenan arrived into this world March 24, 1935 in Lansing, Michigan. Esther married Ray Haynes, they had three children. They moved to Grand Haven, Michigan and eventually landed in Holland, Michigan. Ray and Esther divorced and remained the very best of friends up until Ray's passing in 2010. Esther was a very private lady, she enjoyed being home, and reading, crocheting, and she loved her Mahjong computer games. Esther retired from Thermatron Industries, and continued to reside in Holland, Michigan.

In July 2017, life changed for all of us. Esther became ill and she moved to Gladwin, Michigan to live with her youngest daughter and her fiancé. Esther loved being back on a farm, something she truly missed since she was a small girl on her grandmother's farm in Mason, Michigan. Esther moved to Sugar Springs where she enjoyed seeing her deer, fox, wild turkeys, and her beloved hummingbirds, daily in her front yard. Esther loved animals; this brought her so much joy. She would make sure we all kept her bird feeders full and corn out for her deer.

It was a privilege and an honor to care for my mom the last three years. We made so many wonderful memories.

Mom and I would like to say thank you to Compassus Hospice of West Branch, Michigan. A special thank you to Sharon and Stacy whose compassion and loving care meant so much. To Cynthia and Tammy who helped care for mom this last year, thank you for loving her, and taking such excellent care of her, she adored bother of you very much. To our neighbor and dear friends Irene, thank you for helping me care for mom, mom loved seeing you and spending time with you.

Mom you will be missed by those who loved you. We will remember you with smiles and not with tears just as you would have wanted it. Mom's wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter, this would have meant so much to mom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store