Esther Rodabaugh, 84, of Beaverton, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Woodland Hospice House in Mount Pleasant. She was born on May 4, 1935 the daughter of Harold and Glenadean (White) Keeley in Midland. On September 27, 1952, Esther was united in marriage to the love of her life Thomas L. Rodabaugh. She was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ Church, where she held the office of Elder and served as Pastor for five years. She completed an associate's degree at Mid Michigan Community College with a 4.0 GPA and was subsequently offered the President's Scholarship to attend Central Michigan University, where she completed a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree. She taught at Beaverton Rural Schools for 20 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Thomas L. Rodabaugh of Beaverton; sister, Chloe (Bill) Ostrander of Millington; brother, Gary (Linda) Keeley of Beaverton; son, Thomas Lee (Alya) Rodabaugh of Abindon, Maryland; 20 exchange students who became part of the family as well; grandchildren, Tiffany Ann, Andrew, and Sasha; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Evelyn, Xavier, and Thor.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Harold and Arthur.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 29, 2020