Eugene Bates, 73, of Beaverton, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home. He was born on Feb. 27, 1946, the son of Ralph and Rose Bates in England. On Dec. 27, 2002, in Gladwin, he was united in marriage to Peggy Simpson. They were blessed with 13 wonderful years of marriage when she preceded him in death in 2016. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving his country during the Vietnam Era. He was an assembly worker for General Motors in Flint until his retirement in 1993. He has lived in Gladwin County since 1993, previously residing in Corunna.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Thomas Bates of Corunna; grandchildren, Taylor and Nick. He is also survived by his brothers, Paul (Karen) Bates of Marion, Steve (Sheila) Bates of North Carolina, Terry (Yoko) Bates of Maryland; along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Roger Bates; and daughter, Brenda Sue Bates.
Memorial services will be conducted by Pastor Brad Withrow on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, 11 a.m., at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made according to the wishes of the family. http://www.hallkokotovi chfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Dec. 12, 2019