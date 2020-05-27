Eugene E. Cohrs
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene E. Cohrs, 85, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away after a brief illness. He was born January 8, 1935 to Elray and Margaret Cohrs in Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Cohrs.
He served the Michigan State Police from 1957 to 1982. He retired to Colorado.
He leaves behind his daughters, Deborah Cole (David) of Layton, Utah, Charlene Cohrs of Denver, CO, and Ginger Cohrs of Aurora, CO.
He had four grandchildren, Tiffany Judson, Ryan Cervantes, Garrett Palumbo, and Aden Cohrs; five great-grandchildren, Skyler Judson, Kaydence Cervantes, Xavior Palumbo, Taylee Judson and April Palumbo. Services for Eugene will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 27 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 24, 2020
Debbie Charlene & Ginger, So sorry to hear of your Dads passing. He was always made sure to stay with my folks when in MI and they so enjoyed it. My deepest
Lynn Christensen (Rouech)
Lynn Christensen
Family
May 24, 2020
Deb, Charlene & Ginger,
So sorry to hear about Gene's passing. Alot of happy memories of him. With our deepest sympathy. Larry & Sue (Rouech) Ruff
Larry & Sue (Rouech) Ruff
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved