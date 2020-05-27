Debbie Charlene & Ginger, So sorry to hear of your Dads passing. He was always made sure to stay with my folks when in MI and they so enjoyed it. My deepest
Lynn Christensen (Rouech)
Eugene E. Cohrs, 85, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away after a brief illness. He was born January 8, 1935 to Elray and Margaret Cohrs in Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Cohrs.
He served the Michigan State Police from 1957 to 1982. He retired to Colorado.
He leaves behind his daughters, Deborah Cole (David) of Layton, Utah, Charlene Cohrs of Denver, CO, and Ginger Cohrs of Aurora, CO.
He had four grandchildren, Tiffany Judson, Ryan Cervantes, Garrett Palumbo, and Aden Cohrs; five great-grandchildren, Skyler Judson, Kaydence Cervantes, Xavior Palumbo, Taylee Judson and April Palumbo. Services for Eugene will be held at a later date.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 27 to Jun. 3, 2020.