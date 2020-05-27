Eugene E. Cohrs, 85, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away after a brief illness. He was born January 8, 1935 to Elray and Margaret Cohrs in Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Cohrs.

He served the Michigan State Police from 1957 to 1982. He retired to Colorado.

He leaves behind his daughters, Deborah Cole (David) of Layton, Utah, Charlene Cohrs of Denver, CO, and Ginger Cohrs of Aurora, CO.

He had four grandchildren, Tiffany Judson, Ryan Cervantes, Garrett Palumbo, and Aden Cohrs; five great-grandchildren, Skyler Judson, Kaydence Cervantes, Xavior Palumbo, Taylee Judson and April Palumbo. Services for Eugene will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store