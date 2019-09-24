|
|
Eugene Ray "Bo" Miller, 58, of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on Aug. 2, 1961, the son of Eugene and Doris Miller in Flint. On July 5, 1980, he married Linda Most in Gladwin. He was a subcontractor who worked throughout Gladwin County. Bo was a jack of all trades and master of none. He loved all outdoor activities, especially trapping. He had a special kind of love for his family, especially when it came to his grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 39 years, Linda Miller of Gladwin; together they were blessed with four wonderful children, Jessica (Mark) Ehinger of West Branch, Jennifer Young of Alger, Eugene (B.J.) Shaye Miller of Harrison and Phillip (Megan) Miller of Gladwin. His children blessed him with seven beautiful grandchildren, Brandon and Shelby White, Wyatt, Jeremy and Abigail Young, Hunter Price and Easton Miller. He is also survived by his siblings, Kimberly (Mike) Hurtibise of Alabama and Robert (Vicki) Miller of West Branch, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Doris (Franklin) Miller; grandparents, Edith Franklin and Ray Miller.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor James Krach on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, from 2-9 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 25, 2019