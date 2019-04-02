Faith Thomas, 90, of Farwell, MI passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born in Pontiac, MI, on Nov. 26, 1928, the daughter of Almon and Lula (Bentley) Cox. On May 29, 1949 she was united in marriage to her true love, Russell Thomas in Lansing, MI. She was a homemaker living in Midland County from 1995-2014 before moving to Clare County. She was a faithful Christian and she attended the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Marian. She leaves her loving husband of nearly 69 wonderful years to cherish her memory, Russell Thomas of Farwell; children, L. Russell (Beatrice) Thomas, Kendall (Rebekah) Thomas, Jay (Helene) Thomas, Shaloy (Leif) Penrose; grandchildren, Latisha, Phillip, Dr. Kate, Zachary, Triandra, Tekoa, Rhona, Rebecca, Richard, Jason, Justina, Jonathan; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services were conducted on Friday, March 29, 2019, 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Edenville, Michigan. The family received friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, MI. She was laid to rest at New Hope Cemetery, Midland, MI.