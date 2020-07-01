Florenzio Ornelas, 76, of Beaverton, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home. He was born the son of Francisco and Manuela (Mendez) Ornelas on July 21, 1943. In September of 1978, he was united in marriage to Darlene Messing in Auburn. Florenzio was a proud veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, Florenzio pursued a career for General Motors in Saginaw until his retirement. Florenzio was a devout family man and often spent his time with his family watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, always with a camera in hand. He was a volunteer for disabled veterans groups and always looked forward to his 84th ordinance reunions every year.
Florenzio is survived by his wife, Darlene Ornelas of Beaverton; children, Felice (Robert) Tansley of Saginaw, Lorenzo (Janeen) Ornelas of Grand Rapids, MI, Hernando Ornelas of Beaverton, MI, Victorio (Dana) Ornelas of Gladwin, MI, Terina (James) Barta of Beaverton, MI, Amanda Ornelas-DeWitt of Beaverton, MI; 18 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four brothers: Frank Ornelas of Saginaw MI, Ben Ornelas of Texas, Joe Ornelas of Miami, FL, Ruben Ornelas; four sisters, Candy Ornelas of Indiana, Eva Ornelas of Flint, MI, Josie Ornelas of Saginaw, MI, Isabel Gonzalez. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beatrice; brother, Rudy; son, Florenzio Ruben Ornelas.
Funeral mass will be held conducted by Fr. Marcel Porteilli on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gladwin. Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.