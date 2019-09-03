Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Ferrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances A. Ferrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances A. Ferrell Obituary
Frances A. Ferrell, 94, of Gladwin, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. She was born in Beaverton on Feb. 11, 1925, the daughter of Floyd and Arwilda (White) Hall. On Feb. 21, 1943, she was united in marriage to her true love, Charles (Dick) Ferrell in Gladwin. They were married for 70 years. She was employed by Gladwin Community Schools as a secretary until her retirement. She was a proud member of the Gladwin Order of the Eastern Star. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, bunco, gardening, and traveling. Her family was a cherished part of her life.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Al) Clore, Mary Ellen (Dar) Greening, Tim (Janice) Ferrell, and Joe (Deb) Ferrell; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, and a great-granddaughter.
Inurnment will take place Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin. www.hallkokotovich funeralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
Download Now