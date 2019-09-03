|
|
Frances A. Ferrell, 94, of Gladwin, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. She was born in Beaverton on Feb. 11, 1925, the daughter of Floyd and Arwilda (White) Hall. On Feb. 21, 1943, she was united in marriage to her true love, Charles (Dick) Ferrell in Gladwin. They were married for 70 years. She was employed by Gladwin Community Schools as a secretary until her retirement. She was a proud member of the Gladwin Order of the Eastern Star. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, bunco, gardening, and traveling. Her family was a cherished part of her life.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Al) Clore, Mary Ellen (Dar) Greening, Tim (Janice) Ferrell, and Joe (Deb) Ferrell; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, and a great-granddaughter.
Inurnment will take place Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin. www.hallkokotovich funeralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 4, 2019