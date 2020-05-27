Gale Lynn Walters, 59, of rural Gladwin, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Gale was born December 7, 1960 in West Branch, Michigan the son of Francis J. Walters and Norma Jean (Benmark) Walters. Gale was united in marriage to Brooke Ann Record on October 28, 2000 in Coldwater, Michigan.
Mr. Walters had resided in Gladwin since 2013, moving from Saginaw, Michigan. Gale was an avid fisherman, finding his happiest moments in life fishing on a lake or river for Trout, Steelhead and Salmon. He also enjoyed drawing or spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Walters spent many years as a tree trimmer for various power companies and tree trimming services.
Surviving Mr. Walters is his loving wife of nineteen years, Mrs. Brooke Ann Walters; two daughters, Mellaney DeForest of Lansing, Michigan and Amber Walters of Gladwin; three sons, Daniel Walters of Coldwater, Anthony DeForest of Muskegon, Michigan and Mikel Hunsicker; wife, Vanessa of Maine; six grandchildren; two sisters, Valerie Jean Woods and husband Michael of Lake and Crystal Ann Gifford and husband James A. of Harrison; plus many nieces, nephews, extended family members and his beloved cat, Noah. Mr. Walters was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Michael Walters and Frank "Sonny" Walters.
Celebration of Life services honoring Gale will be held at a later date. To share an online memory or condolence with Gale's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Memorial gifts in memory of Gale may be considered to American Lung Association of Michigan, 25900 Greenfield Road Suite 401 Oak Park, Michigan 48237-9910. Arrangements for Mr. Walters are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison 989-539-7810.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 27 to Jun. 3, 2020.