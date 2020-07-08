Gareld Wayne Underwood, age 94, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born in Rushville, Ohio to Denzil and Katie Underwood on Nov. 1, 1925. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 73 years, Betty June (Welch) Underwood. They married on Jan. 18, 1947. They have two sons, Wayne (Delores) Underwood of Columbia, TN and Douglas (Taylor) Underwood of Gladwin, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Louella (Nime) Neal, Wanda (Glen) Hardy and Betty (Roy) Wurtz. They have four grandchildren, Kirk (Lacey) Underwood and their daughter, Legacy, Brandy (Scooter) Underwood, Stevenson Ryan (Angie) Underwood and Curtis (Sarah) Underwood; six great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Dakota, Hannah, Alana, Ethan, Rachel and Lily; three great-great-grandchildren, Ivey, Winter and Athena. They each held a very special place in his life.

Gareld (Wayne) entered the Navy on Jan. 24, 1944 and served until May 6, 1946. He was on the USS Navy Destroyer The McClelland (D-750). He was in Iwo Jima and Okinawa, Japan. He was Seaman First Class 506 USNR. His awards and metals included World War II Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific 3 Stars Medal and the American Area Campaign medal. He was a lifetime member of the Masons for 60 years.

His flying career started in 1946 after his return from the Navy. He flew till 2014 and sold the last of three planes he owned in 2017. He received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award on Nov. 1, 2019 for safe aircraft flight operations for 50 years. He flew for a total of 68 years. He worked in the oilfields and factory. He retired after 50 years as a Generator Specialist at the age of 85. Hobbies included remote controlled planes he built, train sets and model car kits and he owned several antique gas engines.

A private service was held on June 5, 2020 at Lee Ramsey Funeral Home Gladwin for family and close friends.

