Gary Rellinger, 72, of Ponshewaing, MI, passed away in his winter home in Dunedin, FL on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. He was born on Sept. 8, 1946 in Gladwin, Michigan to Richard and Dorothy Rellinger. He attended Gladwin High School, and graduated as Valedictorian in 1964. He then attended the University of Michigan and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering. He spent his career in service at Northern Michigan Hospital, where he worked for more than 42 years in executive administration and facilities management.

He married the love of his life, Darla (Greer), and they were married for 39 years before cancer took her in 2006. Gary and Darla spent their lives in Ponshewaing, Michigan, where they raised four kids and were active members of the school and the community. They were also blessed with seven grandchildren, who now range in age from 20 to 12. Gary was also an avid woodworker, a talented musician and songwriter, sports enthusiast and gardener. But there were few things he enjoyed more in this world than his grandchildren and his gardens. Gary was a man of integrity, kindness and generosity.

In recent years, Gary spent winters in Dunedin, Florida. He loved being a snowbird and became a cherished member of a retirement community there.

He is survived by his four children, Brent Rellinger (Colleen) of Gladwin, Danielle Bellmer (Jeff) of Stillwater, OK, Bryan Rellinger (Connie) of Grand Rapids, MI, and Jolene Rellinger (Todd) of Battle Creek, MI; his seven grandchildren, Peyton Rellinger, Collin Bellmer, Sidney Rellinger, Grace Rellinger, Jack Rellinger, Ali Bellmer, and Reese Rellinger; his three sisters, Karen Brokoff (Tom) of Canadian Lakes, MI, Barb Williams (Robert) of Hemlock, MI, and Rebecca Atkinson (Jim) of Harrison, MI; his brother, Phil Rellinger of Green Bay, WI; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darla; his parents, Richard and Dorothy Rellinger; his in-laws, Ike and Valda Greer; his sister, Sherri Weaver; and his nephew, Andrew Williams.

Gary's family will remember and celebrate his life during a memorial gathering that will take place at Stone Funeral Home in Petoskey on Friday, March 15 from 6-8 p.m. with a wake service starting at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Petoskey, MI with visitation starting at the church at 9:30 a.m.

Arrangements by Stone Funeral Home.