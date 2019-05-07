Gene Arthur Hepinstall, age 89, of Gladwin, MI and Brooksville, FL went to the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Gene was born in White Cloud, MI on Feb. 13, 1930. His early schooling was in White Cloud. Gene graduated from Central Michigan University with a BS Degree; he majored in Industrial Arts and minored in Math and Physical Education. He taught Math and Building Trades while he coached Varsity basketball and baseball. Gene loved teaching and enjoyed sports of all kinds, including deer hunting and golf.

Gene was predeceased by his parents, John and Flossie Hepinstall; and his sister, Arlene Ames. He is survived by the love of this life, his wife of over 65 years, Shirley; and their four children, Sam Hepinstall (Michelle), Jan Athearn (Don), Kathy Smith (Scott), and Toni Hudecz (Nick); his brother, Dave (Lois); 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Gene was a member of the Methodist church. He was a loving leader and a good example for his family. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all. Gene chose cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 8, 2019