Gene Lenarsic


1933 - 2020
Gene Lenarsic Obituary
Gene Lenarsic, age 86, passed away Tuesday April 14, 2020 at Horizon of Gladwin. He was born in Standish, Michigan on November 16, 1933 to the late John and Thelma (Dibble) Lenarsic.
Gene served in the United States Army where he served as a Heavy Weapons Infantryman. He married the former Lois Hearing-Gerow in 1987. He enjoyed the outdoors taking a special interest in hunting. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson to his cabin in the Upper Peninsula. He retired from Brown Machine in 1987. He is predeceased by his wife Lois; parents, John and Thelma Lenarsic; and brother, Carl Lenarsic.
Honoring his wishes burial will take place at Highland Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-GLADWIN Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 15, 2020
