George H. Whitney
George H. Whitney, 95, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Gladwin. He was born the son of Clifford and Nettie (Osborne) Whitney on December 1, 1924 in Coleman. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country during World War II. He married Pansy "Pat" Griffin on December 1, 1946. She preceded him in death in 2018. George was a laborer for Dow Chemical in Midland. He has resided in Gladwin since 1971, previously from Houghton Lake.
George is survived by his children, Rhoda (Gary) Townsend of Houghton Lake, Bonnie MacAlmon of Nixa, Missouri, and George Whitney Jr. of Gladwin. His children blessed him with eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Along with his wife he was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Travis Townsend and a great-granddaughter, Heather Roberts.
Funeral services with military honors will be conducted on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Harrison, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gladwin Assembly of God. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
