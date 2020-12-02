George Speary, 89, of Beaverton, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1931, the son of Guy and Viola (Druley) Speary in Gladwin. He was a machinist for General Motors in Flint, retiring in 1985 after 26 years of service.
Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Debra (Michael) Pendleton of Glennville, GA and Randall Speary of Beaverton; grandchildren, Sarah, Jamie, Michele, and Neil; great-grandchildren, Emma, Logan, Ezra, and Catey. He is also survived by his siblings, Don Speary, Ruth Spurr, Kenny Sines, Keith Sines, and Tommy Sines.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence Speary and Charles Speary; sister, Gladys Neeley.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.