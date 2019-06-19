Gerald Boris, 73, passed away on May 25, 2019, in his home on Big Pine Key, Florida. He was born May 25, 1946. Gerry was a Detroit police officer for 25 years and retired in 1993, when he and his late wife Alice built their home in Gladwin. He enjoyed fishing, camping and painting. After spending some winters in Florida he and Alice decided to move to Big Pine Key, Florida in 2006. Shortly after that he lost his beloved Alice. He continued to paint and even displaying some of his work in art galleries in the Florida Keys.

He leaves behind his daughters, Lori Simison (Gary), and Jennifer Plotzke (Bob); step-daughters, Carrie Brechtelsbauer (Mikel), and Simone Phillips (Todd); his father, Joseph Boris (Eyvonne); also eight brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Jackson, Brooklyn, Madelyn, Reese, Paige, Cruz, and Cannon. He will truly be missed. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary