Gerald "Nut-C" Norgren

Gerald "Nut-C" Norgren Obituary
Gerald "Nut-C" Norgren, 76, of Gladwin, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Mid Michigan Health, Midland. He was born on May 31, 1943, the son of Albert and Florence Norgren in Detroit, Michigan. He was employed for General Motors and after retirement moved to Secord Lake in Gladwin. He was a member of the Secord Lake Eagles Aerie 4121, where he truly enjoyed his role as Santa Claus for 19 consecutive years at the annual children's Christmas Party until his recent failing health. He loved living on the lake and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was very passionate for his Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and his Stroh's Light Beer.
Left to cherish his memory are his special cats, Nippy and Shyboy; sons, Jerry and Michael Norgren; ex-spouse and still dear friend, Dawn Nowak; special friend and caregiver, Carol Nowak. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly; brother, Bob.
Honoring his wishes cremation will take place and a celebration of life honoring Nut-C will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Secord Lake Eagles Aerie 4121, 3485 Lakeshore Dr., Gladwin, Michigan. Donations may be made to the Gladwin County Animal Shelter. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 2, 2019
