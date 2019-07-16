Geraldine L. Roberson, 86, of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away on July 10, 2019, at her home. She was born on April 4, 1933, the daughter of Albert and Pearl (Ellsworth) Schoals in Midland. On June 18, 1949, she was united in marriage to Edward Smith in Midland. He preceded her in death in 1987. She enjoyed a successful career as owner/operator of Aunt Margie's Pie Shop until her retirement. On March 17, 2002, she later married Wilbur "Bud" Roberson. Her kindness and generosity was infectious and she cherished every moment with her family. She was a devout member of the Gladwin Church of the Nazarene.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bud Roberson of Beaverton; children, Linda (Bruce) Temple, Dale Smith, Albert Smith, all of Beaverton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dave) Mattoon, Michael (Brandi) Palmer, Katelyn (Chris) Smith, Miranda (Dustin) Young; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Nikolas, Nash, Jorja, Wiatt, Jeremiah, Olivia, Vernon. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Don Roberson, Sandra Roberson, Pam Meyers, Tina (Frank) Wright, Amanda (Dean) Konsdorf; 17 step-grandchildren; 23 step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edward Smith; children, James, Peggy and Carol; brothers, Roderick and Dale Schoals.

Funeral services were conducted by Pastor Mark Boyce on Friday, July 12, 2019, 2 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Tobacco Twp. (Dale) Cemetery. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 17, 2019