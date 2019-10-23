|
Geraldine "Gerry" Lyons, 91, of Gladwin, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1928, the daughter of Ernest Jr. and Cecilia (Kruske) Matthews in Saginaw. On Oct. 9, 1948, she was united in marriage to her true love Fred Lyons in Gladwin. He preceded her in death in 2015. She was a homemaker and has lived in Gladwin for most of her life. Her hobbies included gardening and crocheting. Her life revolved around her family. Especially spoiling her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas (Pam) Lyons, Robert (Betty) Lyons, Larry (Barb) Lyons and Linda (Arley) Shell all of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special friend, Linda Riffert; along with several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Jim; and sister, Kathleen.
Memorial Services for Mrs. Lyons were conducted by Pastor Emily Olsen on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Gladwin. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovi chfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 24, 2019