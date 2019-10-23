Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Lyons


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Lyons Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" Lyons, 91, of Gladwin, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1928, the daughter of Ernest Jr. and Cecilia (Kruske) Matthews in Saginaw. On Oct. 9, 1948, she was united in marriage to her true love Fred Lyons in Gladwin. He preceded her in death in 2015. She was a homemaker and has lived in Gladwin for most of her life. Her hobbies included gardening and crocheting. Her life revolved around her family. Especially spoiling her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas (Pam) Lyons, Robert (Betty) Lyons, Larry (Barb) Lyons and Linda (Arley) Shell all of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special friend, Linda Riffert; along with several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Jim; and sister, Kathleen.
Memorial Services for Mrs. Lyons were conducted by Pastor Emily Olsen on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Gladwin. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovi chfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
Download Now