Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
View Map
Goldie Virginia Spann

Goldie Virginia Spann Obituary
Goldie Virginia Spann, 93, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Mid Michigan Health, Gladwin. She was born in Logan County, West Virginia, on Sept. 16, 1925, the daughter of Ignatz and Mary (Alfoldi) Gyory. Her family moved and settled in Midland, Michigan, where she graduated from Midland High School. On Aug. 26, 1943, she was united in marriage to her true love Troy Spann in Seattle, Washington. He preceded her in death in 1990.
She was employed for various companies through the years, always in a sales position. Her life work came as being a homemaker and mother to her children. Family and friends could always visit and plan on enjoying some of Goldie's homemade cooking. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, fishing, and watching nature.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Allen (Cony) Spann, Chris (Beth) Spann, Deborah Spann, Eric Spann, Kyle Spann, Lynn (Margret) Spann and Connie Sue Moe. Her children blessed her with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; three sisters, Mary Johnson, Elizabeth Moehling, Julia Zigelein; and brother, Andrew Gyory.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 23, from noon until the time of service.
A special thank you to the nurses and nurses aids at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home for their care of Goldie over the past several years. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 20, 2019
