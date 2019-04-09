Gordon "Gordie" D. Gardner of Gladwin, MI passed away on March 29, 2019. Gordie was born in Alpena, MI on March 26, 1930 on his family farm. He married Joyce White of Alpena and raised three boys. Gordie worked on the family farm as well as a stint in the Military where he served in the Korean Conflict from 1947-1951, receiving an Honorable Discharge. He also worked for Huron Portland Cement Factory, farming his own land, driving truck with his brother and ended up working for Ford Motor Company until he retired. He worked his way up to Brake Engineer and traveled throughout the United States testing cars in all climates and Test Tracks.

He had several hobbies which included remodeling, boating on Secord Lake and the Great Lakes, hunting, fishing, reading, watching World News and helping others. Gordie was a strong Christian and a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church in Gladwin. In the 1960s Gordie bought property in the Gladwin area and has since built, bought and sold several homes in Secord and Gladwin County until he ended up on Secord Lake. He had four sisters, three brothers and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce; two brothers and four sisters. He leaves behind one brother, Lindy (Rita) of Waterford; two sons, Doug and Mike; one granddaughter, Rebecca; five great-grandchildren; one precious great-great-grandchild whom he loved dearly. He also leaves behind several close friends in the Secord area which he always referred to them as family.

Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Gladwin, Michigan. A luncheon will follow at the Secord Lake Eagles at 12:30 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan.