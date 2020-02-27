Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Dennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Max Dennings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Max Dennings Obituary
Gordon Max Dennings, 91, passed away with his wife by his side Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL. A celebration of his life will be held this spring near his home in Swartz Creek, MI.
Mr. Dennings was born December 11, 1928 in Gladwin, MI to Lonia and George Dennings. He was a US Army Veteran having served his country during the Korean War. He worked over 33 years at AC Spark Plug in Flint, MI. He married Aurilla "Cookie" Dennings on October 29, 1953. They raised two sons on their small farm in Swartz Creek. Mr Dennings loved his pulling ponies, but switched to harness racing horses after his retirement.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, Dwight (Jenny) and Jeffrey (Natalie), nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His family paid this tribute to him, 'Gordon always loved to talk. Nobody ever remained a stranger for long. He always made time to help someone in need and he will be dearly missed.'
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -