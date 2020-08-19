Gordon R. Switzer, 92, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 21, 1928, the son of Randolph and Alice (Apsey) Switzer in Detroit. On November 8, 1947, he was united in marriage to Rena Mae Nettleton in Gladwin. They were blessed with 47 years of marriage until she preceded him in death in 1995. He was employed as a supervisor for Faulkner Construction until his retirement in 1989. Gordon was a member of Local 1098 out of Saginaw.
He was later blessed to be united and married to Maxine Longstreth on August 10, 1996, in Gladwin. Together they shared 24 wonderful years of marriage. Gordon was always a jokester and a wiz at playing euchre. He enjoyed traveling especially taking Haines Bus Touring. He was very meticulous, leading many to call him a perfectionist. Gordon was a Christian, being a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Gladwin. Most of all Gordon loved and admired his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Maxine Switzer of Gladwin; children, Saundra Lee of Gladwin, Rebecca (Donald) Christy of Pinconning, Terry Clore of Beaverton, and Randy Switzer of Gladwin; step-sons, Michael Longstreth (Kim Antcliffe) of Beaverton and Robert (Debra) Longstreth of Beaverton; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald (Grace) Switzer of Harrison; along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rena Mae; step-son, James Longstreth; son-in-laws, Charles Clore and Charles Lee; and sister, Florence Dawson.
Funeral services honoring Gordon will be private. He will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers donations may be made according to Hospice Compassus or the First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.