Gregory Keith Kern Sr. went to his heavenly home on November 14, 2020. He was born in Beaverton, MI on November 26, 1957 to Theodore Kern Sr. and Anna (Beller) Kern.
Greg loved many things but he loved his family the most. As a young man Greg worked on steamboat, and tug boats on the Mississippi River. This is where he met his loving and faithful wife, Judy (Hartley) Kern on the Mississippi Queen River Boat.
They were married December 30, 1978 in New Roads, Louisiana. Greg loved to fish, if it was a nice day out and he didn't have to work, you would likely find him fishing anywhere he could find. He loved to bring people together with fish, whether it was frying it up his special way or heading up to fish camp to enjoy weeks of fishing the Manistee River.
He loved his grandchildren more than he knew or imagined was possible, and that was obvious. With countless puzzles made, adventures into the woods, endless water fights, silly jokes to make them smile and too many "hey you runts" to count.
He will be greatly missed and remembered in a way that respects the life he lived.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Kern; along with their children, Gregory (Pam) Kern Jr., Anne (Susan) Kern, Ivy (Justin) Dailey, Joseph (Stephanie) Kern, Andrew Kern; his most loyal companion, Paco; his grandchildren, Willow, Autumn, Rayne, Charlotte, Theodore, Tyler and Kayleigh. He is also survived by his siblings, Caroline (William) Foster, Theodore Kern Jr., Marilyn Major, Jerry (Sandy) Kern, Kathy (Tom) York, Renee (Gary) Hecht; and sister-in-law, Donna Kern. Along with longtime partner in crime, Dennis (Putz) Barshaw; his mother-in-law, Leona Hartley; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Don) Johnston; and many many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncle and hundreds of people whose lives have been impacted by his entertaining, genuine, generous, loving and kind gentle spirit.
He was preceded in death not only by his grandparents; parents; and father-in-law, Herschel Hartley; but also his brother-in-law, Boogie Major; sisters-in-law, Jean Penn and Karen Kern; his brothers, Ricky Kern and Fred Kern; nephew, Daniel Snoody; and niece, Teri Pero. Along with very special friend, Trudy Barshaw.
Cremation has taken place and a small private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in his name. The family urges you all to wear your mask, in honor of Greg Kern. To do your part in slowing this deadly virus that took such a young soul. To respect your life and the lives of those around you, enough to want to protect them. Do it for the people who called him husband, daddy, poppy, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
