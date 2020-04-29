|
|
Harold Ray Crowl, 1929-2020. It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Harold in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 25, in Gladwin, MI. He was 90 years old. "Uncle Harold" was born on Sept. 2, 1929, in the bedroom of the family home in Beaverton, MI, to parents Ralph and Margaret Crowl. He joined the Army Air Force out of high school, and flew 52 missions as a tailgunner on a B-29 during the Korean War. After 21 years, he retired and went to work for the National Weather Service, eventually totaling more than 40 years of service to our country.
Harold loved to hunt and fish and go camping, leading him to spend nine years in Alaska as part of his service, as well as numerous places around the country and the world, even spending three years stationed in Japan in the late 50s. In retirement, he developed many hobbies, like bird watching, stained glass, wood sculpting and more. His life-sized wrought iron silhouettes of wildlife like elk, moose and bear still adorn public buildings in Sundance, WY. He loved to mix humor in with whatever he did. He loved his family, and after living all over the USA, he returned to spend his last eight years of life in his hometown of Beaverton, MI, surrounded by family.
Harold is survived by his son, Ralph, 66, of Kennewick, WA; and one grandson, Brian E.H. Crowl, 41, of Portland, OR; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Foster and Kenneth; sisters, Ethel, Eunice and Alice; and son, Mark. No services will be held, and his ashes will be buried in the Black Hills National Cemetary in Sundance, WY, next to his beloved late wife Caroll. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made in his name to any military veteran's support group.
Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 29, 2020