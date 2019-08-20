Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Spillers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Spillers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Spillers Obituary
Harold Spillers, 92, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at The Brook of Gladwin. He was born on Nov. 3, 1926, the son of Forest and Hazel (Grosephend) Spillers in Flint, Michigan. He was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving his country in Germany during World War II. On Aug. 5, 1950, he was united in marriage to his true love Betty Ockerman in Gladwin. He was employed by The Dow Chemical Company as a journeyman in Refrigeration, retiring after 35 years of service.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Betty Spillers of Gladwin; son, Harold Spillers Jr. of Auburn; daughter, Cathy (Vincent) Michael of Holly; grandson, Joseph Michael (fiancé Taylor Purrenhage) of Muncie, IN; granddaughter, Alyssa Michael of Holly; brother, Gilbert (Judy) Spillers of Durand; sister-in-law, Laura (Young) Spillers of Flint. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Arlene Spillers; and brother, Herman Spillers.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan, with military honors. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. He will be laid to rest at McClure Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Grace Christian Church and Youth Haven Ranch. www.hallkokotovichfu neralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
Download Now