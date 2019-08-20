|
|
Harold Spillers, 92, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at The Brook of Gladwin. He was born on Nov. 3, 1926, the son of Forest and Hazel (Grosephend) Spillers in Flint, Michigan. He was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving his country in Germany during World War II. On Aug. 5, 1950, he was united in marriage to his true love Betty Ockerman in Gladwin. He was employed by The Dow Chemical Company as a journeyman in Refrigeration, retiring after 35 years of service.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Betty Spillers of Gladwin; son, Harold Spillers Jr. of Auburn; daughter, Cathy (Vincent) Michael of Holly; grandson, Joseph Michael (fiancé Taylor Purrenhage) of Muncie, IN; granddaughter, Alyssa Michael of Holly; brother, Gilbert (Judy) Spillers of Durand; sister-in-law, Laura (Young) Spillers of Flint. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Arlene Spillers; and brother, Herman Spillers.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan, with military honors. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. He will be laid to rest at McClure Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Grace Christian Church and Youth Haven Ranch. www.hallkokotovichfu neralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Aug. 21, 2019