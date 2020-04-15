|
|
Harold W. Vannest, Appleton, age 76, died at his home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born in Detroit on September 1, 1943 to the late Wellington and Olive (Lucas) Vannest. Harold married Karen Stuyvenberg on February 23, 1974 at First United Methodist Church, Appleton, WI. He was an Army veteran and retired from the Combined Locks Mill after 30 years of service. Harold was a faithful member of Cross Walk Church (formerly Emmanuel Baptist Church) and was a deacon there for over 40 years. He was a friend and mentor to many of those within the church family. He was also an avid golfer who loved to fellowship on the green. Harry will be fondly remembered for his kind demeanor and his vibrant sense of humor.
Harold is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karen; children, Emily (Gary) Bruchman, Kenosha, Luke (Kristi Jo McCloskey) Vannest, Madison, and Bethany (Mike Veon) Vannest, Milwaukee; sister, Linda (Roy) Staley; and brothers, Wayne (LeNeal), Dennis (Susan), Byron (Janet), and Mark (Gina) Vannest. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his father-mother-in-law, Frank and Josephine Stuyvenberg; and brother-in-law, Jim Stuyvenberg.
A private funeral was held by the family. A public service with Military Honors will be held in the future and a memorial is being established. Details will be announced on the funeral home web site when they become available. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 15, 2020